Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Up 2,133.3% in January

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 2,133.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 21,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

