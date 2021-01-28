AllianceBlock Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.81 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $99.81 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 80.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,332,233 tokens. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

AllianceBlock Token Trading

