Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 83,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,550. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.