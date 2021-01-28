Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion during the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

