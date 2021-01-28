AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.46

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $5.11. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 629,132 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

