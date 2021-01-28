AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.25

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.25 and traded as high as $34.49. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 71,370 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

