Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 948,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 953,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 305,841 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 143,215 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

