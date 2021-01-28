Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.74

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $13.53. Allot Communications shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 365,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $459.18 million, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

