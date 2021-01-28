Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Up 9.9%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) rose 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 5,121,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,246,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

