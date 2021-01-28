Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.86 million, a PE ratio of 448.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,266. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

