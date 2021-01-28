Alpha Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,531.27 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $4,531.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,223.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.62 or 0.01202746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00505010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002266 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

