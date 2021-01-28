Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.11. 1,942,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,402,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. Analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

