Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,830.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,775.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,638.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.