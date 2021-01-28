Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 893.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,769.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,634.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

