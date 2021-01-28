AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,123 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.60. 2,110,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,602,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

