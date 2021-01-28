AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for approximately 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

CGNX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.58. 8,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

