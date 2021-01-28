AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $6.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.32. 33,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

