AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 3,886 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $16.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,714. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

