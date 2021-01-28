AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 442 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA traded up $14.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $530.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $328.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

