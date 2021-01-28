AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.18. 6,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

