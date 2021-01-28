AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.40. 71,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,520. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

