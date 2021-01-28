AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 79,224 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,076,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 151,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,070,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 89,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 36,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

