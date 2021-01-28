AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF makes up about 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 4.70% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of INKM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $35.12.

