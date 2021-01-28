AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $56.14 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,993 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 9.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $56,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 95,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.