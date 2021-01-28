AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.71. 27,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,819. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

