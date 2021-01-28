AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 77,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.80. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

