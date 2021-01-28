AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,469,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

Paycom Software stock traded up $18.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.60. 4,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.