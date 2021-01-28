AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $258.97. 39,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.81. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

