AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 104,936 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

SPMD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. 103,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,824. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

