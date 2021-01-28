AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,530 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,807. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

