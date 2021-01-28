AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,861. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

