AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 416,475 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,475 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 280,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 67,389 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $56.83. 64,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

