Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Up 8.2%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.81. 181,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 124,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.