Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.01 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.96 billion to $21.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

