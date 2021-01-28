Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.49 to $4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.49-4.62 EPS.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

