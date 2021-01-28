Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,193.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,178.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.