Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $261,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 3,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

