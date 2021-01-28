Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.08 and last traded at $100.05. 1,025,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 880,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

