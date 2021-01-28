AMCI Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Trading 0.5% Higher

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.00. 323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

About AMCI Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.