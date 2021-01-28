AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

DIT stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.50. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.73. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

