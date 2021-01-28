Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Amedisys worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 30.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $286.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.90. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $984,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

