American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.89) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 2021

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 229,264,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,731,469. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

