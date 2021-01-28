American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 13,413.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,891,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Also, Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $246,800.

American Battery Metals stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,296,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307,652. American Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

