American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

AEP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.77. 37,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,771. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

