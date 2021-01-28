American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 239,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.76. 18,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,827. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.