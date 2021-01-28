American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 239,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.76. 18,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,827. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

