American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 35,620 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in American Express by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in American Express by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $118.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

