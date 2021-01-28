American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by DZ Bank

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.