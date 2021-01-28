American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Raised to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.75 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $13.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.