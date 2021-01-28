American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Stock Price Up 17.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s share price rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.75 to $110.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Financial Group traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $93.62. Approximately 2,348,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 533,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFG. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

