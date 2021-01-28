American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun Sells 11,300 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$12,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,158.

CVE AMY traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.86. 826,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,978. The company has a market cap of C$163.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. American Manganese Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Get American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) alerts:

About American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.