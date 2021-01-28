American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun Sells 11,300 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$12,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,158.
CVE AMY traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.86. 826,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,978. The company has a market cap of C$163.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00. American Manganese Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.
About American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V)
